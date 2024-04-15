WorkAid shortlisted for British Diversity Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldingbourne Trusts WorkAid was shortlisted but didn't clinch the win this time. However, it's remarkable to be recognised as one of the UK's top 10 Community Projects of 2024.

Liz Miles, Employee Consultant at Workaid, attended the event with a young man named Adam, whom she supported and shared.

"To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award was amazing. The work we do across West Sussex is vital for adults with additional needs. Adam was the second person I helped get a job eight years ago, and I am just so proud of him," she said.

Liz and Adam at the British Diversity Awards night.

Adam has worked for ILG for eight years and said, "The British Diversity Awards was an interesting experience seeing all the companies that have so many diverse people working for them. WorkAid has been a great help to me, and I still see the employment consultant who helped me get this job over eight years ago."

Operating across West Sussex, WorkAid matches adults with learning disabilities and autism with suitable work placements while supporting employers to get the most from their brilliant new employees.

Candidates work through a tailored programme to prepare them for the world of work, which includes skills training, assistance with job applications, and supported inductions with employers. The programme empowers people on their employment journey by raising their self-confidence, independence and self-esteem while also challenging perceptions of disability in the workplace.

Their nomination is a testament to their resilience, especially considering the challenges of the past four years, including the pandemic and funding cuts. Despite these obstacles, WorkAid has consistently increased the number of individuals with learning disabilities and autism placed in employment.