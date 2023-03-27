Four women will be attempting to break a world record which finishes in Eastbourne.

The group is walking 100 miles carrying a rowing boat between them – the entire length of the South Downs Way – to raise awareness for women and girls in sport.

Victoria Monk, Ana Zigic, Ellie Reynolds, and Molly Green will be aiming to complete the walk over the Easter Weekend (April 7-10). They’ll start in Winchester and finish in Eastbourne. The foursome will be aiming to break a world record for the longest distance travelled by foot while carrying a boat.

The team - which formed in 2022 and is called ‘There She Rows’ - want to shine a light on the inequalities that exist for women in sport and the number of girls that drop out of sport when they reach puberty.

World record attempt to finish in Eastbourne (photo from Victoria Monk)

This challenge is part of a bigger campaign to raise the profile and visibility of women’s sport – culminating in a 3,000-mile Atlantic Ocean row at the end of the year from La Gomera to Antigua.

Team captain Victoria said: “More than half of girls will quit playing sport by age 17 missing out on its myriad benefits for the rest of their lives – we want to change that.

“All four of us have been lucky enough to benefit from sport throughout our lives – physically, mentally, personally and professionally – and we want to help inspire the next generation of girls and women to fall in love with sport and exercise.

“We wanted to walk the length of the South Downs Way to help raise the profile and inspire more women and girls to get into sport. By carrying the rowing boat with us, we represent the myriad barriers that currently exist preventing girls from getting involved with, or staying in sport. We are walking 100 miles – which is a mile for every 10,000 girls that will drop out of sport this year.”

World record attempt to finish in Eastbourne - Victoria Monk (photo from Victoria Monk)

There She Rows are fundraising for three charities close to their hearts - Women’s Sport Trust, Endometriosis UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.

