World Thinking Day celebrations

This day marks the joint birthday of our founder Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his wife, Olave and it is celebrated by members of guiding across the world. We had about 100 members getting together to take part in several eco-themed activities, including learning about the importance of recycling and planting some wildflower seeds to take home.

The girls were also treated to the opening of a time capsule that had been put together in 2002 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II! Inside was a selection of Girlguiding related items, including badges, leaflets and photographs from various units – some of those people were even present at the event! There was also a receipt showing the cost of various items from over 20 years ago!

Our county archivist and her team had also prepared a room full of interesting memorabilia which the girls enjoyed looking round. They were challenged to play Kim’s Game, which was popular at Brownie meetings in the past and had fun completing a quiz.

Worthing Cissbury girlguiding members celebrating World Thinking Day

We also welcomed guests from across the county who enjoyed seeing past uniforms and badges, reading old log books and seeing photos of activities of guiding in Worthing from across the years. Some girls even spotted themselves in more recent pictures of guiding through COVID when there were home camps and activities organised over zoom.