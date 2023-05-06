Residents of the aptly named, Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill, came together earlier today to host a first of its kind fully ‘air fried’ street party.

A right Royal knees up was had earlier today on Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill as the residents of the aptly named cul-de-sac came together for the first of its kind, fully ‘air-fried’ Coronation street party, to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla coming to the throne.

With bunting hung high, the street adorned with Union Jack flags and their donated Tefal air fryers at the ready, the residents of Fry Crescent took on the challenge of rustling up all their Coronation treats using the must-have kitchen appliance of the year.

Known to some as the ‘King of the Kitchen’, 16 Tefal air fryers from the cookware and small appliance manufacturers’ EasyFry range, were powered up to help whip up a feast fit for Royalty. The air-fried menu included party food staples such as sausage rolls, scotch eggs and chicken wings, as well as popcorn shrimp, kale crisps and even the Coronation Quiche.

Carol Scott, one of the residents and organisers of the Fry Crescent street party said: “It’s been months in the making, but I’m delighted that the day has finally arrived and we’re here, hosting the first fully ‘air-fried’ Coronation street party to help mark this significant moment in history. We’re known for our street parties here on Fry Crescent, but we usually barbeque or bake the food we serve, so creating a menu made up entirely of food rustled up in our new Tefal air fryers has been a challenge which we’ve all relished. Our food is looking and smelling delicious and I for one, can’t wait to tuck in!”

Caroline Ross, Marketing Manager, Kitchen Electrics at Tefal said, “A Coronation is a celebration that some of us may only experience once in our lifetimes, so bringing the residents of Fry Crescent and beyond, together to mark the occasion by giving them the appliances, recipes and tips and tricks to host the first of it’s fully ‘air-fried’ Coronation street party has been a pleasure. We hope that everyone at the party has the most wonderful time and that they all leave with memories that last a lifetime and tummies full of yummy, healthy, air-fried food.”

1 . Residents of the aptly named, Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill, came together earlier today to host a first of its kind fully ‘air fried’ street party Residents of the aptly named, Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill, came together earlier today to host a first of its kind fully ‘air fried’ street party Photo: James McCauley/PinPep

