And, according to a new study, their growth rates are matching those in their native California.

The trees are also helping to save the planet by drawing down carbon.

There are estimated to be 500,000 giant redwoods in the UK with many at Kew’s botanic garden at Wakehurst in Ardingly, West Sussex.

Giant redwoods – sequoiadendron giganteum – were first planted at Wakehurst in Victorian times.

But the trees can live up to 3,000 years so Wakehurst’s are mere saplings, according to Dr Phil Wilkes who helped compile a new study into their growth by The Royal Society.

"Giant redwoods appear to be growing very well at Wakehurst where growth rates are matching their Californian cousins," he said. “Redwoods were planted in the mid to late 19th century at Wakehurst, and in this time have grown to reach heights of just shy of 50m and to weigh over 19 tonnes, which equates to just over nine tonnes of carbon stored.

"The Wakehurst redwoods are mere saplings compared to fully mature specimens which can live for thousands of years, so with any luck these trees could be drawing down carbon for many years to come."

The world's largest trees - giant redwoods - are thriving in Sussex, according to a new study.

Around 23 trees at Wakehurst were scanned as part of the study into their growth. The tallest Wakehurst redwood is 48m but the tallest in Britain is thought to be at Longleat and is 58m – the height of 13 double decker buses standing on top of each other.

Sequoiadendron giganteum seeds were first introduced to the UK in 1853 by the Scottish grain merchant Patrick Matthew. Later, in the same year, renowned nurseryman William Lobb returned with many more seeds and seedlings, along with accounts of the giant trees from which they came.

Because of their rarity and novelty, these specimens commanded premium prices.

Giant redwood trees quickly became a symbol of wealth in Victorian Britain, where they were planted at the entrances of grand houses and estates, along avenues and within churchyards and parks.

There is an avenue of them on the Cowdray estate at Midhurst in West Sussex, along with an impressive specimen in North Street in the town.

The Royal Society Open Science study says: “The presence of S. giganteum in the UK is particularly interesting because the UK lacks the narrow adaptive niches of the species’ native range; however, they have seemingly thrived and are already some of the largest trees in the UK within 170 years after their introduction.

"Crucially, the planting dates of many of these trees are known due to the history of their introduction. This means that we can estimate how fast they have grown and their rate of carbon sequestration.”