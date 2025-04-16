World’s last seagoing paddle steamer will return to Sussex for 2025 – and bookings for Waverley are now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will return to Sussex this autumn and bookings are now open for sailings on the historic vessel.

The programme for the South Coast and Isle of Wight sailings this September offers a variety of cruises from ports including Shoreham, Eastbourne and Portsmouth.

Captain Dominic McCall, Waverley’s Master, said: "It’s always a pleasure to bring Waverley back to the South Coast and Isle of Wight as she receives such a warm welcome year after year.

"This year’s timetable includes more variety than ever, from round the island cruises and sunset sailings to steam train connections on Isle of Wight Steam Railway and Swanage Railway.

Waverley will sail from Eastbourne Pier on September 16 and 23

"One highlight I’m looking forward to is our special sailing to mark the 70th anniversary of Steamship Shieldhall on Saturday, September 13, as it will be a truly unique moment to see two historic Clyde-built steamships meeting once again.

"There’s no better way to take in the stunning scenery of the Dorset, Hampshire and Isle of Wight coastlines than from the decks of Waverley, and I look forward to welcoming passengers aboard.”

The South Coast and Isle of Wight sailings run from Monday, September 1, to Tuesday, September 23. The Shoreham sailing will be to Yarmouth and Freshwater Bay on Wednesday, September 17, with the option of coach transfer from Worthing and Brighton.

Waverley will sail from Eastbourne Pier on Tuesday, September 16, following a successful return last year, with an afternoon cruise along the striking coastline to Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters cliffs.

Waverley's magnificent triple expansion steam engine

The season concludes on Tuesday, September 23, with a full-day cruise from Eastbourne to Folkestone and London for the first time in over 20 years. This is as an opportunity to steam all the way to London and through a floodlit Tower Bridge, cruising past Dungeness and the White Cliffs of Dover to enter the Thames Estuary and steam upriver into the heart of the capital.

Although Waverley no longer stops at Worthing, you can book coach connections on Thursday, September 11, and Wednesday, September 17, to join the paddle steamer at Portsmouth Harbour.

Waverley’s visits to the South Coast and Isle of Wight have become a treasured annual tradition since her first arrival at Newhaven almost 47 years ago on April 17, 1978. Her return this September will mark another chapter in a long and valued history of offering excursions in the region.

On board Waverley passengers can savour the sights and sounds of a real steamship, hear the telegraph ring, visit the engine room and watch the engine turn the massive paddles, seen through the portholes.

Waverley looks magnificent as she steams round the Isle of Wight

Waverley is currently in dry dock for her annual survey, repair works and full repaint. Over the course of the winter, more than £1million has been invested in the ship to keep her operating. Her sailing season begins in May and sees her scheduled to visit over 70 ports and piers across the UK.

Tickets for all sailings are available from waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.