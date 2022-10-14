As a whole, the team raised more than £3,000. Cheering them on and assisting with collections on the day were Northbrook College Combined Cadet Force, loyal volunteers and the charity's mascot, Gifford the Bear.

Myra Jasper, fundraising officer, said: "We are so very grateful to all of our inspiring runners and supporters for everything they’ve done to help Care for Veterans today. They gave their all, and we could not ask for a better team around us. Thanks to them, our essential care services for disabled veterans can continue to improve lives.”