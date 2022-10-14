Worthing 10k: 98-year-old Second World War veteran and former Royal Engineer among Care for Veterans team
A 98-year-old Second World War veteran and a former Royal Engineer were among the team of 27 taking part in Worthing 10k for Worthing charity Care for Veterans.
Army veterans Len Gibbon and 46-year-old Steve Boylan took part in wheelchairs on Sunday and were given a five-minute head start.
Lee Shearing was the fastest Care for Veterans runner, with a time of 44 minutes 52 seconds, followed by Dan Skipp in 48 minutes 24 seconds.
As a whole, the team raised more than £3,000. Cheering them on and assisting with collections on the day were Northbrook College Combined Cadet Force, loyal volunteers and the charity's mascot, Gifford the Bear.
Myra Jasper, fundraising officer, said: "We are so very grateful to all of our inspiring runners and supporters for everything they’ve done to help Care for Veterans today. They gave their all, and we could not ask for a better team around us. Thanks to them, our essential care services for disabled veterans can continue to improve lives.”