Worthing Allotments and Gardens Association's toiletries collection for Worthing Food Foundation proves extraordinary

Worthing Allotments and Gardens Association has been supporting the Worthing Food Foundation since it was established – but a recent collection of toiletries proved outstanding.

By Elaine Hammond
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 2:29pm

Simon Brown and Janet Robins organised the collection from the generous members over three weekends and were thrilled with the results.

Among the gifts was a great number of homemade soaps. These were sold in the shop and Simon used the money to buy more goods.

Sue Lipman said: "We have held a number of collections at the three allotment shops, of fresh fruit and vegetables donated by members from their allotments during the growing seasons, and various other collections during the rest of the year. But the most recent collection of toiletries, organised by Simon Brown and Janet Robins, was simply extraordinary."

Janet Robins, who organised the collection with Simon Brown, with the wonderful array of goods donated

The foundation was set up in April 2020 by the late Paul Eustice, a member of the association who sadly died earlier this year.

Simon Brown