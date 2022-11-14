Simon Brown and Janet Robins organised the collection from the generous members over three weekends and were thrilled with the results.

Among the gifts was a great number of homemade soaps. These were sold in the shop and Simon used the money to buy more goods.

Sue Lipman said: "We have held a number of collections at the three allotment shops, of fresh fruit and vegetables donated by members from their allotments during the growing seasons, and various other collections during the rest of the year. But the most recent collection of toiletries, organised by Simon Brown and Janet Robins, was simply extraordinary."

Janet Robins, who organised the collection with Simon Brown, with the wonderful array of goods donated

