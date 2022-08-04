Worthing ambulance worker set for charity challenge

Amy Walters, who works as an ambulance technician for the South East Coast Ambulance Service in Worthing, will tackle the South Coast Challenge on September 4, walking from Hove across the South Downs to Arundel.

Amy is hoping to raise as much money as she can for charity Dementia UK, and has already smashed her initial target of £400.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy said: “I know first hand what a wicked and cruel disease dementia is for families. I want to raise money for others like us who are in need of support in this living nightmare.

Amy Walters is fundraising for charity Dementia UK

"Unfortunately, my Dad got diagnosed with dementia, alongside Parkinson’s, in his early 60s after retiring from a life of teaching, and it has torn through our family for the last three years.

"After some years of caring for dad at home, his needs became too great and he is now in the most incredible nursing home to get the specialist care he deserves.”

Amy said she was keen to support Dementia UK and is looking for sponsors as she prepares to take on the challenge.

“This charity offers care and support for families living with this awful illness in a very lost and lonely time,” she said.

Amy Walters is fundraising for charity Dementia UK

"Please, if you could help me raise some money for other families it would mean the world to me.”