Worthing and Littlehampton beach-goers undeterred by heat warning as they bask in boiling summer sun

Undeterred by the Met Office’s heat warning, beach-goers made the most of the hot weather in the seaside towns, which peaked at 30 degrees Celsius.

Our photographer, Steve Robards, was there to capture some smiling faces on the seafronts and beaches today.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in the picture gallery below?

1. People enjoying the heatwave at Littlehampton beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207182 People enjoying the heatwave at Littlehampton beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207182 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 People enjoying the heatwave at Worthing beach 18/07/22. Pic S Robards SR2207181 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales