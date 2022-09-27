Worthing Big Listen: how to have your say online

People can now log on to have a say on Worthing's future. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Worthing Borough Council launched The Big Listen as part of a new approach to strengthen relationships with the community and listen to and work with residents on the issues they care most about.

The Big Listen team has talked to residents at length at public events over the past two months – in parks, by the roadside and even on the beach. Now the Council is taking the new approach online.

Worthing Borough Council deputy leader Carl Walker said: “The Big Listen has already proved invaluable in helping us start to find out what the community is thinking and feeling – but this is only the beginning.

“Putting the system online means that everyone can have their say whenever they want to, rather than having to go to one of the events that we are at. People can tell us how they feel and what they want to change without even leaving their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more people who can give us just a few minutes of their time, the more we can understand how we can help make Worthing even better for everyone.”

Among the most common themes discussed so far have been the need for more investment in Worthing’s parks and green spaces, more places for young people and better sustainable travel infrastructure.

The Council is working with Commonplace, an online organisation that specialises in increasing community engagement, to collect and easily analyse people’s responses.

To have a say, visit https://worthingbiglisten.commonplace.is/, click the

Advertisement Hide Ad