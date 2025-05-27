Fernbank Residential Home, in Gratwicke Road, has chosen British Heart Foundation as its charity of the year.
Elaine Yelland, welfare liasion, said: "A fabulous afternoon was had by all of the residents at Fernbank Residential Home, to start the fundraising for our chosen charity this year.
"Residents indulged in some nostalgic games, with smiles and laughter, and they won goldfish in a bag and popcorn. The weather held out enough for a cuppa and cake outside, too.
"A special thanks to Morrisons in Worthing for donating some prizes for the tombola and to our volunteers for the afternoon, Lynda Midgley and Sandra Clarke.
"All in all, a successful afternoon and here's to more resident fundraising."
