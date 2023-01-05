Worthing care home receives card from King Charles with letter from Buckingham Palace

Staff and residents at a Worthing care home were thrilled to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace with a card from King Charles.

The team at Haviland House, Guild Care's purpose-built dementia care home, had put together a book of condolences and sent words of appreciation and affection for Queen Elizabeth II.

One resident wrote: "I just can’t believe she is gone. She was beautiful and I loved her. She’s gone but not forgotten. Not ever!”

Another said: "I am very proud to say that I served Her Majesty in the Royal Air Force and flew all over the world in her name. I remember when she took the throne. It was a hard time for her but she did the greatest job and did very well at it, too."

Beryl, a resident of Haviland House, was delighted to be chosen to be pictured with the letter and card from the King

Writing with gratitude, King Charles said he was ‘greatly touched’.