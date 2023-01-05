Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Worthing care home receives card from King Charles with letter from Buckingham Palace

Staff and residents at a Worthing care home were thrilled to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace with a card from King Charles.

By Elaine Hammond
5 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 9:59am

The team at Haviland House, Guild Care's purpose-built dementia care home, had put together a book of condolences and sent words of appreciation and affection for Queen Elizabeth II.

One resident wrote: "I just can’t believe she is gone. She was beautiful and I loved her. She’s gone but not forgotten. Not ever!”

Hide Ad

Another said: "I am very proud to say that I served Her Majesty in the Royal Air Force and flew all over the world in her name. I remember when she took the throne. It was a hard time for her but she did the greatest job and did very well at it, too."

Most Popular
Beryl, a resident of Haviland House, was delighted to be chosen to be pictured with the letter and card from the King
Hide Ad

Writing with gratitude, King Charles said he was ‘greatly touched’.

Beryl, a resident of Haviland House, was delighted to be chosen to be pictured with the letter and card from the King. She said: "Myself and my friends will remember the Queen with love and fondness always."