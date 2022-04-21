James met with branch treasurer Guy Chadwick at the charity’s shop in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to hand over the donation.

He had set himself the challenge of running 21 half marathons for the charity, in memory of his beloved cat Nermal.

Guy said: “Supporters like James should be applauded for their fantastic support in raising much-needed funds in these difficult and challenging times.”

James Baydar presents Worthing Cats Protection treasurer Guy Chadwick with a cheque for £2,441 following his marathon fundraising effort in 2021

James, a regular at the shop, wanted to help the charity because he knew it had been badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through 2021, he covered 422km in 47 hours and 55 minutes, burning 36,800 calories, before ending with the Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon, in Newcastle in September.

He had been due to do the Great North Run 2020 but when that did not happen due to government restrictions, he came up with the idea of running 21 half marathons in 2021 instead.

James said: “As a local Worthing man and a cat lover, I’m humbled by the generosity of my supporters.

“For more than 90 years, Cats Protection has been working for a world where every cat is treated with kindness and an understanding of its needs. Cats Protection has rehomed over 1.5 million cats and kittens, and championed the rights of our feline friends.

“Whilst remembering Nermal and the joy he brought us for 14 years, I couldn’t think of a charity to raise funds for more fitting than Cats Protection.”