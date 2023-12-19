Worthing charity shop donates huge pile of sacks filled with toys and games to SHOUT WSK

​​A Worthing charity shop manager has made up 64 sacks of toys for children this Christmas and donated them to SHOUT WSK for families supported by Worthing Soup Kitchen.

Sharon Stephenson, manager of Mind, in Goring Road, dropped off all the bags at the WSK Hub Café in Tarring this afternoon, with support from Marc Young from the Worthing HELP page on Facebook.

She said she had really wanted to do something for the children who would not be receiving much this Christmas, and the project grew and grew.

Sharon said: "We have had a lot of donations of toys at the shop and I was thinking about how to get them to children who would not be getting gifts at Christmas. I started a JustGiving appeal to raise £100 for sacks and ended up with £265.

Sharon Stephenson, manager of the Mind shop, and Marc Young from the Worthing HELP page on Facebook with Khristina McCormack, founder of Worthing Soup Kitchen

"At Mind in Goring Road we see lots of people in financial difficulty and dreading the upcoming festive season for obvious reasons. We wanted to take a little bit of the strain away this Christmas.

"WSK will feed around 200 families in the next week or so and some have no money for presents, so we set up the JustGiving page and with that, we have put together these toy sacks. I have been able to make up 64 sacks of toys for different age groups."

The plan was to sell mystery sacks of toys, book and games in the shop for a small amount, ranging from £1 to £3, and donate loads more to SHOUT WSK.

Heather from neighbouring shop Best Wishes donated some sacks and the money raised paid for more, with the balance going to Mind.