Worthing Chess Club wins the treble

Worthing Chess Club has won the treble – two league trophies and the Sussex championship in the same season.

Club secretary Chris Jones said it was a great achievement for the club, winning Division One and Division Three of the Sussex League, as well as having two members as joint individual Sussex champions.

Worthing A won the Division One Sussex league for the first time in ten years. Needing a win in the last match against Bexhill, Chris kept everyone waiting while he ground out the win for Worthing to win 3-1 on the night. This left Hastings, Horsham and Brighton one point behind.

The B team won Division Three by beating Haywards Heath in the last away match to win by the same one-point margin, with Peter Larwood winning the division tankard for best average score for the season.

In the Sussex individual knockout championship, Russell Granat and Matthew Payne, both from Worthing, reached the final and after a win each, agreed to share the title.

The club meets at The Tarring Club, in Pavilion Road, on Mondays from 7.20pm and all levels of experience are welcomed.