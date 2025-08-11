Worthing Chess Club wins the treble

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Worthing Chess Club's A team, from left, Matthew Payne, captain Russell Granat, Sidanth Pai, Dave Graham and Chris Jones at their celebration mealplaceholder image
Worthing Chess Club's A team, from left, Matthew Payne, captain Russell Granat, Sidanth Pai, Dave Graham and Chris Jones at their celebration meal
Worthing Chess Club has won the treble – two league trophies and the Sussex championship in the same season.

Club secretary Chris Jones said it was a great achievement for the club, winning Division One and Division Three of the Sussex League, as well as having two members as joint individual Sussex champions.

Worthing A won the Division One Sussex league for the first time in ten years. Needing a win in the last match against Bexhill, Chris kept everyone waiting while he ground out the win for Worthing to win 3-1 on the night. This left Hastings, Horsham and Brighton one point behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The B team won Division Three by beating Haywards Heath in the last away match to win by the same one-point margin, with Peter Larwood winning the division tankard for best average score for the season.

Worthing Chess Club's B team, from left, Peter Larwood, Dave Wallis, captain Ben Glyn-Jones and Nick Skinner at their celebration mealplaceholder image
Worthing Chess Club's B team, from left, Peter Larwood, Dave Wallis, captain Ben Glyn-Jones and Nick Skinner at their celebration meal

In the Sussex individual knockout championship, Russell Granat and Matthew Payne, both from Worthing, reached the final and after a win each, agreed to share the title.

The club meets at The Tarring Club, in Pavilion Road, on Mondays from 7.20pm and all levels of experience are welcomed.

Related topics:SussexSussex LeagueBexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice