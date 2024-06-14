Founder Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media, had promised her good friend Millie Stoner she would do something to remember her by to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Melanie said: "The Worthing Community Awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the individuals and organisations who make outstanding contributions to the community in Worthing.

"These awards aim to highlight the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact in our town.

"We wanted to bring something back to Worthing that hasn’t been around for a while, there are so many amazing people that aren’t being recognised. Recently I lost a special lady, Millie, who won an award for bravery, and her bravery and courage has inspired me to put these awards together for the community.”

The awards celebrate and recognise individuals and organisations who have made a positive impact in the local community and the winners were announced at the presentation evening in Rooms Worthing, at the Guildbourne Centre, on Thursday.

Melanie announced on Friday that £3,657 had been raised for Chestnut Tree House, thanks to the sponsors and a raffle on the night of the awards ceremony.

The judges were Richard John, Ian Hart and Angie Deeprose, who gave a surprise additional award on the night, The Judges' Choice Award, to Harry Ragless.

Compère Simon Osborne said: "This young man continues to smile despite the challenges he faces on a daily basis related to his physical disability. He is such a happy, positive young man and has raised over £7,000 for charity. The judges felt he should be very proud of what he has achieved."

The Disability Awareness Award went to Lisa Ansell, who helps children with gardening as part of the Green Fingers Project, in collaboration with Springfield Infant School.

Simon said: "She has opened honest conversations with infant and nursery aged children about Down's Syndrome. She loves to tell people how that extra chromosome just makes her feel more social and doesn't stop her doing the things she loves."

The Millie Stoner Award for courage and bravery went to Millie Shepherd, co-founder of Andy's Angels.

Simon said: "This young lady has been amazing at helping her mum set up a charity after she lost her dad at such a young age. She is there to help other children who, like her, are grieving, making sure they feel they are not alone."

Young Carer of the Year went to brother and sister Amelie and Harrison Citrone.

Simon said: "The two amazing individuals care for four adults in their home, mum, dad, nan and grandad, who all have complex medical conditions. As well as attending school and college, they help care for their family on a daily basis, from cooking and cleaning, helping with medicines, cutting hair, mowing the grass, hoovering, DIY, they literally do it all."

Sports Team of the Year was Worthing Thunder, who make basketball accessible to all.

Simon said: "This sports team are an integral part of the Worthing community and a real asset for the youth of Worthing. They have a successful Division One men's team but also have multiple youth teams in all ages and abilities, enabling children and adults to develop a passion for sport."

Fundraiser of the Year was Toby Wilson, who runs a pub quiz at The Swallows Return in Durrington, as well as a sober quiz for Alcoholics Anonymous.

Simon said: "He gives his time and energy to host a regular pub quiz, raising money for a local hospice. His charisma and commitment sees him regularly go above and beyond to raise as much money as possible for charity. He has been hosting the quiz for five years, helping to raise in the region of £15,000 for St Barnabas House hospice."

Good Neighbour of the Year went to Jenny Gritzi, who said she would like to be everybody's neighbour.

Simon read out the nomination, which said: "My neighbour has been such a wonderful neighbour. When I'm ill, she brings me soup and meals, she will take me to hospital for appointments and also takes my husband to the doctors. She does all of this and more and asks nothing in return."

Carer of the Year went to Katrina Cozzi, a senior support worker at Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies in Worthing.

Simon said: "This carer supports adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues. The work is extremely demanding and the constant challenges her colleagues have to deal with on a daily basis would make most of us run to the hills. Her dedication to work and positive attitude deserves recognition."

Mum of the Year went to Nicci Parish, founder of drug awareness organisation Billy and Beyond CIC.

Simon said: "After the sad loss of her son, this amazing mum has tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness and education around drug use here in the local community. Through an absolute tragedy, she somehow found the strength to build and organisation in memory of her son. She is constantly raising funds and awareness for her passion of saving other parents from going through what she went through."

Nicci said she felt 'overwhelmed'. She has been running her project for three years in memory of her son and said it was 'good to keep his name alive'.

The Best Friend Award went to Amy Bower, who was nominated by Nicci for the help she has given her over the years.

The nomination from Nicci Parish read: "When I lost my son in 2020, my best friend supported me and has been an incredible tower of strength, helping me through the most difficult times. She was the person who drove me to King's Hospital when me son was transferred there, knowing it was likely she would be driving home a mother who had just lost her child."

Dad of the Year went to Phil Robson for the help he gives to his daughter and many others in the town.

Simon said: "He goes above and beyond. He's become his daughter's full-time carer and is always happy to help, and never complains. He collects unwanted food at the end of the day from supermarkets and gives it away on the Olio app. He can sometimes have over 250 requests and well over 20 people collecting from him each day. He does all of this aged 76."

Phil said he felt humbled by all the other people who had won.

He added: "The carers, the fundraisers, they are the real winners to me. They are the special people. I'm just a dad who does what dads do."

Charity / Charitable Organisation of the Year went to Superstar Arts, which is based at West Worthing Baptist Church.

Simon said: "The winning charity provides wonderful creative and learning opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. They build self-worth and acceptance through art, drama, singing, cooking and provide a place for with with disabilities to express themselves. They provide a beautiful and safe space where everyone is part of something special and the staff are absolutely brilliant."

Volunteer of the Year went to Lisa Phillips, who runs Worthing Soup Kitchen food parcels.

Simon said: "This amazing lady has been the backbone of a project for over five years, giving up evenings and weekends to ensure nobody goes without good-quality food. She has helped to provide a safe space once a week at the pop-up foodbank, always ensuring she is available for a chat."

Teacher of the Year went to Mrs Bex Metcalf from The Laurels Primary School.

Simon said: "This teacher welcomes children and parents to her school, putting everyone at ease as they embark on their learning journey. She makes a conscious effort to connect with each child and understands their unique personalities and needs."

Mrs Metcalf said it was the best job in the world because childhood is a 'lucky place to be'.

She added: "I just want every child to be able to enjoy their childhood and to be best they can be."

The Make a Difference Award went to Janice Moth, who set up The Glamour Club to help combat loneliness.

Simon said: "The winner has made a difference by creating a club for people on their own, who come together every other month to meet with others experiencing isolation."

Janice said: "Actually, it is Loneliness Awareness Week and the theme this year is random acts of connection, so, if you see someone who doesn't have a smile on their face, give them yours."

Outstanding Contribution to Worthing went to town crier Bob Smytherman, 'a fantastic example of the Worthing community'.

Simon said: "He is always the first in line to dedicate his time and energy to Worthing fundraising events and is actually a bit of a Worthing legend. He brings that je ne sais quoi to any event, creating interest from young and old."

1 . Worthing Community Awards 2024 Worthing Community Awards founder Melanie Peters with Outstanding Contribution to Worthing winner Bob Smytherman Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Worthing Community Awards 2024 Worthing Community Awards 2024 presentation evening in Rooms Worthing, at the Guildbourne Centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Worthing Community Awards 2024 Bob Smytherman presents the Disability Awareness Award to Lisa Ansell Photo: Elaine Hammond