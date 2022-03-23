Worthing council to go to High Court to support community fight against Goring Gap housing

Councillors had rejected a planning application from a developer for permission to build 475 homes on the land between the borders of Ferring and Goring, according to the council.

A spokesperson from WBC said, “They agreed that the area was an important green gap and that development would adversely affect the setting of the South Downs National Park and add to traffic congestion.

“But despite a government-appointed planning inspector clearly indicating to the council that it was right to protect the space from development in its local plan for the area, a different inspector overturned the council’s decision on appeal and said the homes could be built.”

Cllr Kevin Jenkins.

The council said members of the community are meeting at Chatsmore Farm at 3pm on Friday, March 25, to show their unity against the planned development.

Kevin Jenkins, leader of WBC, has written to housing secretary Michael Gove calling for the Government to step in and block the development, according to the council.

Councillor Jenkins said, “It cannot be right that one planning inspector can simply ignore the evidence and decision of another.

“Chatsmore Farm is a vital green lung for Worthing and no one here - not the council, not the opposition, not local residents - wants to see it built upon.

“We will not stand by and allow our few remaining green gaps to be concreted over in a dash to meet arbitrary, unsustainable housing targets.

“I hope people will join me with Sir Peter Bottomley at 3pm on Friday at Chatsmore Farm to show our opposition to this decision.”

The council said Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley had called for the Prime Minister to review the case.

