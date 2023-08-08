​Two councillors have spoken out after the the part of Worthing they represent was labelled the most-deprived in West Sussex.

Conservatives Sean McDonald and Russ Cochran represent Northbrook, in West Durrington, on West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council respectively.

They have now invited representatives of the Office for National Statistics to visit, to see for themselves what the area has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McDonald said: “Both of us live in the ward and I have lived here for 37 years.

Worthing Northbrook councillors Sean McDonald and Russ Cochran have told of their pride for the area

“So it was something of a surprise to me when I was at a recent West Sussex County Council meeting where it was stated that Northbrook is the most deprived area of West Sussex.

“I had to stop the meeting and ask where they got that information from.

“Apparently it comes from the Office for National Statistics, who have never spoken to either of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four ‘dimensions of deprivation’, based on certain characteristics.

The first was where any member of a household, who was not a full-time student, was either unemployed or long-term sick; the second covered households where no one had at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home were full-time students; the third was where any person in the household had general health that was ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’ or had a long-term health problem and the fourth where the household’s accommodation was either overcrowded or was in a shared dwelling, or had no central heating.

Mr McDonald said he and Mr Cochran were proud to serve Northbrook and proud to say they live there.

He added: “Northbrook is a fantastic community with new house builds and new businesses moving into the ward.

“We have a first-class superstore, a couple of great pubs, easy access to the South Downs and lots of sports facilities – Northbrook Park to name one.