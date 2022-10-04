Worthing couple who met at a youth club celebrate diamond wedding

Roger and Peggy Provost first got to know each other in Brighton, at St John the Baptist Youth Club in Bristol Road, Kemp Town, where they met in 1959.

Roger worked a ladies hairdresser at Christine of Knightsbridge and Peggy was a secretary for Godfrey & Co. It was not long before they became engaged, on Christmas Day 1960.

They were married at St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Brighton 60 years ago, on September 22, 1962.

Roger and Peggy Provost have celebrated their diamond wedding in Worthing

Family and friends were invited to a champagne reception and sit-down meal at The Melbray Restaurant, Kings Road, Brighton.

For their honeymoon, they travelled by train to The Mount Bradden Hotel in Torquay and have returned several times to the area for holidays over the years.

Roger and Peggy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Brio in Worthing with their daughters Lisa and Cara, sons-in-law Simon and Chris, and four grandchildren Michael, James, Lucy and Ella.