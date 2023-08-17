Worthing craft group gets busy knitting children's clothes to help local families
Crafts and a Cuppa meets at Old Songs’ Home, in Gratwicke Road, on Wednesday mornings and members take along any crafts they are working on to join others for friendship and support.
Georgina Colwell, who owns the hall, said: "We decided as a group that we would share our skills to help others. A lot of us are knitters and also make crochet items, especially for babies and children.
"We started by making all sorts of things to help out young families for the Home-Start scheme, and now we’ve expanded to include the Broadwater Support Community Hub – and have been approached to help out another couple of groups as well.
"We make items for new babies and young mums, too, and present them with gift bags of useful things to make life a little easier. We want people to know what we do, why we do it, and where we do it, as our way of helping others who are less fortunate than ourselves."