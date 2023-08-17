Worthing craft group gets busy knitting children's clothes to help local families

A group of keen knitters in Worthing has been helping families by making a range of items for babies and children.

Crafts and a Cuppa meets at Old Songs’ Home, in Gratwicke Road, on Wednesday mornings and members take along any crafts they are working on to join others for friendship and support.

Georgina Colwell, who owns the hall, said: "We decided as a group that we would share our skills to help others. A lot of us are knitters and also make crochet items, especially for babies and children.

"We started by making all sorts of things to help out young families for the Home-Start scheme, and now we’ve expanded to include the Broadwater Support Community Hub – and have been approached to help out another couple of groups as well.