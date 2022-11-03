Jack Biggs, wearing his medals, with his cousin Geoff Grayson and, left, a picture of Jack when he was in the RAF

Jack Biggs served with the RAF in the Air Ministry Experimental Station, setting up mobile radar and signal stations.

He was part of Operation Neptune on the Cherbourg peninsula, helping to liberate Neville in 1944, and was also awarded a Thank You Liberators 1945 Medal of Remembrance for his service in the Netherlands.

Jack said: "Six years away from home is a long time. War isn't a fun thing but it meets enemies and enemies become friends and that is a good thing too, because that is the sort of thing that stops wars."

Cousin Geoff Grayson came down from Birmingham for the birthday celebrations at Bywell House, in Longfellow Road. He said Jack had originally gone to sign up with the Navy but was not keen on the stoker position he was offered, so he decided to try the RAF and was offered a place as an electrician.

Geoff said: "He said to me once it was tough but he would not have missed it for the world. He never flew in the war, he was in the radar unit. They set up mobile towers to direct planes, callled Forward Director Post."

Jack was born in Southall on November 3, 1922, the youngest of three children to Bill and Edith Biggs. Bill was a butcher and Jack followed in his father's footsteps until he signed up.

Jack served in England until 1944, when he was sent to Europe as part of the radars and signals group. He was with Forward Director Post 15056, working with mobile radar detection units.

Jack Biggs on his flight from Goodwood for his 100th birthday

Geoff said: "These were numerous small units operating in France, Germany and Holland from 1944 and were Air Ministry Experimental Station operations. Due to the clandestine nature, they were few in number and were ancillary to 15062 FDP RAF. Jack attended quite a few reunions in London until their numbers dwindled."

Jack completed training as an electrical engineer after the war and had his own radio shop in Worthing, where he made and repaired radios. He then went into the florist trade, with a round in London.

His wife Betty was from Birmingham and Jack met her when he was on holiday in Newquay, Cornwall. They were married in 1950 and moved to East Preston in 1957.

Bill and Edith had moved to the village by then and had spotted the houses at Hillview Crescent being built, so Jack and Betty were able to buy one from new. Betty died in 2015 and in 2021, Jack moved into Bywell House.

Jack Biggs with his wife of 65 years, Betty