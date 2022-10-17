With the current record standing at 9,600, Craig Peters must average 400 burpees per hour throughout the challenge.

The event will be held at Optimus Gyms in Rustington, on Saturday December 3 and will raise money for the fetal medicine unit at St. George’s Hospital, London.

Craig, known as The Burpee Man, said: “I’m very much looking forward to it but there’s always a sense of apprehension. I think that’s important. You need that as part of your preparation as it helps you focus.

"It’s about giving something back.”

In February 2014 – at week 20 of her pregnancy with identical twin boys – Craig’s wife Kyrie was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS). It occurs in just 10 per cent of multiple pregnancies.

TTTS affects only identical or monozygotic twins and occurs when the flow of blood in the placenta blood vessels between the twins is out of balance.

One twin receives too much blood, putting a strain on the heart, whilst the other receives too little which can affect their growth and survival.

Six-year-old twins Quinn and Jude had to be treated for a rare condition while in their mother's womb

As a result, the pair had to undergo emergency laser ablation surgery. If they did nothing, there was a 90 per cent chance they would lose their boys.

This technique involves a laser burning and closing the shared blood vessels on the placenta. However, even going through with the laser treatment there was still only a one in three chance that both twins would survive; a one in three chance that only one would make it; and a one in three chance they could lose both.

"We know we are one of the lucky families,” Craig, 40, said.

"Some face TTTS with often tragic consequences. Therefore, I’m determined to give absolutely everything for them and the hospital staff. They are the reason I have my twin sons. It’s really that simple. That’s what motivates me.”

Craig’s boys, Quinn and Jude, made it through the procedure. To give something back, he completed over 67,000 burpees in 2016 and 6,500 burpees in 24 hours, raising £17,000 in the process.

This allowed St George’s to receive the fetal endoscopic set to improve clinical outcomes following treatment for (TTTS). Now Craig is going for one last fundraising challenge.

He has been preparing for this event through a gruelling training regime, overseen by strength and conditioning coach and bodybuilder, Oliver Dowding of IN2FIT Personal Training.

Craig is also now a sponsored athlete of Optimus Gyms which has been supporting him throughout his training both in and out of the gym.

Reebok US is also supporting Craig, to ensure he has the apparel he needs during is training and the event.

Craig added: “I must thank everyone who is supporting me. Optimus Gyms have been incredible and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

"They have become friends, as has my coach Ollie. When he speaks to me, he makes me want to run through a brick wall for him, he’s that good.

"Reebok, who continue to amaze me with their wonderful support. And of course my family who have been so patient and supportive of me during my training for what I’ve promised is one last attempt."