A dads’ group has tackled mental health by raising more than £1,000 at a charity football match.

The Worthing Dads team, WOD, defeated Steyning Saints 5-2, tasting victory in their first 11-a-side game at Steyning Town FC’s Shooting Field ground.

The mixed-abilities group, which plays social seven-a-side football every Monday and has players from Worthing, Littlehampton and Adur, organised the charity match in aid of charity West Sussex Mind.

Mental health has affected a number of the WOD players, including team captain and two-goal hero Jack Skinner.

The Worthing Dads and Steyning Saints teams. Picture: Dave Chapman

Jack said he faced some ‘dark’ times, including an attempt to take his own life, after losing his aunt to cancer in 2018. But joining WOD in 2022 after moving from Crawley to Worthing was a ‘massive turning point’.

The 30-year-old, who also plays for Ifield Albion FC, said: “My auntie was a very big part of my life.

“She was my mum’s identical twin and they were always side by side. When she passed it felt like I’d lost my mum – it was a strange feeling.

“The months that followed were dark ones. I felt a huge change in myself, I didn’t enjoy the things I used to and I didn’t see my friends as much and I started to disengage with life.

Worthing Dads captain and two-goal hero Jack Skinner. Picture: Dave Chapman

“After trying to battle with suicidal thoughts and trying to understand what depression and anxiety were, I’d had enough and attempted to take my own life as I couldn’t handle it any more.”

“WOD football was a massive turning point for me.

“The football is great but it’s also a safe space where you feel like you can open up and encourage others to do the same.

“Our charity match was the peak for the group.

“It made me feel extremely proud to see the group of dads go out there, out of their comfort zone and be a part of a super event to show others that when you are at rock bottom, there is always light at the end of the tunnel – and charities like West Sussex Mind will help you find that light.”

The match, played on Sunday, August 27, saw WOD take an early lead in scrappy fashion, with Ben Cooper scrambling home from close range.

Saints were back on level terms just before half-time, but three goals early in the second-half put WOD in the driving seat.

Jack grabbed a brace, with Jay Lovick making it four, before Saints cut the deficit to two from a corner. Jay added a second of his own to complete a 5-2 victory.

WOD began as a monthly hour-long kick-about in 2018, set up by John Burton and Sam Hale to give dads across the area a safe space to socialise, support each other and get some much-needed exercise.

It has grown to two-hour weekly sessions at Worthing Leisure Centre, with the maximum of 21 players taking part most weeks.

John said: “I am really proud of what has been achieved – the creation of a group where it’s okay to be sad and to share your worries, safe in the knowledge WOD has your back.

“This was brilliantly demonstrated on Sunday – a brilliant result, brilliant amount of money raised and a brilliant day out for all our friends and families, put on by a brilliant group of guys.”

For some of the WODs, the match was the first time their children had been able to come and watch them play, making for a proud moment for them and an exciting one for little ones.

Donations passed the £1,000 mark on the morning of the match – more than double the fundraiser’s initial target. The day was organised by Jack, John and Sam in conjunction with fellow WOD member Kyle Grindell, with WOD keen for a rematch in future and, potentially, matches against other teams.

Donations can still be made online, via the website www.justgiving.com/page/wod-football

West Sussex Mind offers friendly and non-judgemental mental-health support.

If you need support with your mental health, you can contact the charity’s Help Point phone service on 0300 303 5652 or email [email protected] – help Point is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “It's common to feel uncertain and to wonder whether you could cope on your own.

“But it's always okay to ask for help – even if you're not sure you have a specific mental health problem.

“You might want to seek help if you're finding it hard to enjoy life, worrying more than usual or having feelings and thoughts that are difficult to cope with.