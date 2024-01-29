BREAKING

Worthing dance school to shine at Sussex Festival Centenary Gala at Glyndebourne

The spotlight is set to shine on Genesis Performing Arts, a dance school based in Worthing, as they prepare to take centre stage alongside other hand selected schools at the prestigious Sussex Festival of Performing Arts Centenary Gala, held at the enchanting Glyndebourne Opera House on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
By Melanie BartlettContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
This remarkable centenary celebration promises to be a star-studded affair, with influential figures from the arts and entertainment industry gracing the event. Together with performers and steadfast festival supporters, they will commemorate a century of the Sussex Festival of Performing Arts.

The journey of this beloved festival dates back to 1924 when Alderman Milner Black, the then Mayor of Brighton, introduced the event under the name "The Brighton Competitive Musical Festival (BCMF)." Fuelled by a desire to dispel the notion that "Brighton was a cultural wilderness," Black, with the collaboration of local educators, initiated this vibrant festival. Since then, it has evolved into a thriving annual celebration of the performing arts.

The Sussex Festival now unfolds each year, captivating audiences with an array of dance styles, from classical ballet to contemporary moves. With a cast of talented dancers, ranging in age from 4 to 21, the stage is graced with captivating solos, enchanting duets, dynamic trios, mesmerizing quartets, and captivating small and large groups.

Notably, the festival has nurtured countless West End luminaries and budding film stars who made their debut performances right here in Sussex Festival.

At the helm of Genesis Performing Arts is the passionate and visionary Principal, Victoria Hampson. Speaking about this incredible opportunity, she shared, "This is an amazing moment for our school and our talented dancers, especially as we've recently celebrated our first year in business. It's a tremendous honour to be invited, and our dancers are brimming with excitement as they prepare to be part of the gala's celebrations. We are meticulously perfecting a musical theatre performance that promises to captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression."

Witness the magic of dance as Genesis Performing Arts takes the stage at Glyndebourne for the Sussex Festival Centenary Gala on March 24, 2024. An evening that promises to blend history, talent, and artistic splendour, this event is not to be missed.

