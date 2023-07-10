Worthing dancers triumphant after competing for England at Dance World Cup 2023

Worthing dancers have returned triumphant from the Dance World Cup in Portugal, with two bronze and two silver medals for Genesis Performing Arts.

The school, in Penfold Road, was selected from thousands of entries to represent England in the Dance World Cup, which is considered to be the Olympics of dance.

A team of dancers aged six to 18 from Genesis joined Team England in the biggest all-genre dance competition in the world, with children and young adults competing from across the world.

Lucas Dart, 11, won bronze for Children Solo Jazz (Boys) with a mark of 92.2 per cent.

Lucas Dart, 11, won bronze for Children Solo Jazz (Boys) with a mark of 92.2 per cent in the Dance World Cup. Picture: Genesis Performing Arts / Submitted

The team’s Junior Small Group Show Dance, Junior Large Group Jazz and Show Dances also won medals, and every group performance was placed in the top ten.

Charlotte Humma, whose daughter was taking part, said: "The team brings home 65 medals in total, with the majority of the team double medallists across three different age groups.

"For some of the team, it was their first time competing in Dance World Cup and for others, it will be their last, as they move on in their education, but for everyone it was an immensely enjoyable event, competing against the greatest talent and some world-renowned schools.

"None of it would have happened without the financial support from our sponsors, including Worthing Lions and Harbour Park, to whom we are hugely grateful.

Genesis Performing Arts celebrating at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Genesis Performing Arts / Submitted

"For these young performers to be selected is a huge honour and one they have worked hard to capitalise on. The children have been diligently practising over the past few months to prepare for their jazz and show dances."

The school is proud to be sponsoring a young Ukrainian refugee and she was among those representing England as part of the Genesis team.

Genesis Performing Arts will present Shine at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Thursday, July 27. Visit wtm.uk to book tickets.