Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Worthing dementia patient opens prestigious garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

​A Worthing couple were star guests at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 31st May 2023, 14:10 BST

Helena Clarke, 58, from Worthing, has a rare form of dementia called posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), that affects her vision and spatial awareness.

She and her husband, David, were invited along to the prestigious event to officially open the Rare Space Sanctuary Garden designed by Charlie Hawkes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The garden was designed for The National Brain Appeal to help people with rare dementias enjoy an accessible and stimulating outside environment.

Most Popular
Helena Clarke (centre) with husband David, to her right, at the launch of the Rare Space garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower ShowHelena Clarke (centre) with husband David, to her right, at the launch of the Rare Space garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Helena Clarke (centre) with husband David, to her right, at the launch of the Rare Space garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

HAVE YOU READ? Tragedies on Worthing beach: Safety advice issued to beach-goers after two men died in sea accidents

The garden has around 2,000 plants and includes Hakonechloa macra, commonly known as Japanese forest grass, which has been chosen as the baseline fabric of the planting.

This eye-catching ornamental grass forms clumps of elegant arching foliage and can be easily maintained throughout each British season and the multi-stem form of the Parrotia persica in the garden provides defined, rather than broken, shade and contrast to help people living with rare dementias such as posterior cortical atrophy (PCA).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The level, textured path with minimal joints turns through the garden offers along its way brightly coloured benches and sheltered spaces for tranquil rest spaces to help those living with rare dementias.