The Worthing HELP Group, ran by Shaun Howard and Jaki Ann Hickman, partnered with the Rose and Crown pub in Montague Street for the charity drive.

The word was spread among pub-goes and, within five weeks, more than 600 Easter eggs were donated for delivery to the local hospitals, charities, hospices and schools.

"It’s more eggs than I’ve seen in my entire life,” Shaun said. “It’s totally and utterly overwhelming. I did not expect that for one second.

"What a job done – it’s incredible. I’m swimming through eggs, it’s madness.

"It’s quite astounding and amazing.”

The Railway Pub in Lancing also collected more than 150 Easter eggs for the same cause.

Shaun, as collection organiser, was supported by Lee & Bill Burrell and Jade Thompson – from Advanced Power Services Ltd – as well as as Chris Hodge and Rosie Hodge from the Rose and Crown.

Shaun also thanked Marc Young and Zoe Green for their help in ‘collecting and distributing’.

The eggs were delivered to: Worthing Hospital Bluefin Ward; AHT Georgian Gardens CP Primary School; Broadwater Support Hub; Brighton Hospital and ‘various families that asked for help’ due to financial difficulties.

Shaun added: “It’s a massive achievement from all involved and shows what an amazing community we have here in Worthing.

"I require help at Turning Tides myself – I fell on tough times as people do in life.

"I set up the help group to give a little bit back and help the community. I didn’t for one minute envisage how big it was going to get.

"It’s so overwhelming, it’s been phenomenal. I can’t take all the credit as lots of people are putting in the graft.”

1 . Worthing Easter egg appeal The Worthing Help Group teamed up with the Rose and Crown pub for an Easter egg collection for local children. Rosie and Chris Hodge (Rose and Crown) pictured with Jade Thompson (Advanced Power Services) and Shaun Howard (collection organiser) Photo: SR staff / National World / SR24033101

2 . Worthing Easter egg appeal The Worthing Help Group teamed up with the Rose and Crown pub for an Easter egg collection for local children. Rosie and Chris Hodge (Rose and Crown) pictured with Jade Thompson (Advanced Power Services) and Shaun Howard (collection organiser) Photo: SR staff / National World / SR24033101

3 . Worthing Easter egg appeal The Worthing Help Group teamed up with the Rose and Crown pub for an Easter egg collection for local children. Photo: SR staff / National World / SR24033101