A fundraiser has been set up to help a 23-year-old electrician ‘defy the odds’ and learn to walk again following a tragic accident which left him paralysed.

Liam Lewry was hiking in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, in June, when he lost his footing near a waterfall and fell 15ft.

After being airlifted to a hospital in Cardiff, it was found that Liam had broken his neck and back, fractured his skull, suffered internal bleeding and brain swelling, and had been left paralysed from the waist down.

He also suffered post-traumatic amnesia after waking from a medically-induced coma.

A fundraiser has been set up to help a 23-year-old electrician ‘defy the odds’ and learn to walk again following a tragic accident which left him paralysed. Photo: Megan Tooth

His girlfiend, Megan Tooth, said the weeks following were ‘filled with anguish and uncertainty’ as Liam, who was ‘once so full of life’ struggled to remember who she was.

However, Liam has ‘amazed’ his family with his progress, as his memories have returned and he has regained slight sensations where doctors said there would be none.

Megan said: “Liam and I were full of hopes and dreams for our future together.

"We both had promising careers ahead of us and planned to see the world side by side. There was so much life we wanted to live.

Megan and Liam. Photo: Megan Tooth

"We met in high school and quickly fell in love. We had plans to travel the world, beginning with a backpacking trip to Bali booked for later this year, which has now been cancelled due to the circumstances.

"Our lives seemed to stretch out before us, full of possibility. Now, in an instant, it has all been ripped away."

Liam was initially diagnosed with permanent paralysis, but doctors have seen ‘encouraging signs’ that he may be regaining movement in his legs.

However, he needs specialised medical care and therapy to improve his condition, which Megan said comes at a ‘significant cost that we cannot manage alone’.

To help fund the treatment, Megan has set up a GoFundMe for Liam. To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/zp8j8-help-liam-get-back-on-his-feet

Megan added: “Liam deserves access to groundbreaking therapies to help him defy the odds and walk again. Emerging options like electrical stimulation of his spinal cord or stem cell injections may help rebuild connections between his brain and legs.

"These pioneering treatments offer Liam hope but remain out of reach without support.

