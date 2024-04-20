Worthing emergency incident: Woman pronounced dead following emergency medical incident

Sussex Police have confirmed that a woman has been pronounced dead following a medical incident in Worthing on Friday (April 19).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident in Tarring Road, Worthing, at about 3.30pm on Friday, April 19.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

"A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

