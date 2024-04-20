“Sadly, a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.
"A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
Worthing emergency incident: Woman pronounced dead following emergency medical incident
Sussex Police have confirmed that a woman has been pronounced dead following a medical incident in Worthing on Friday (April 19).
