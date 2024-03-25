Worthing families demand Bubbles not Bombs
Children and families made bubbles and painted pebbles to show solidarity with the 31,000 people who have been killed in Gaza in the last five months, including more than 13,000 children – almost double the entire primary school population of Worthing.
Parents and children took photographs of themselves holding a ‘#Bubbles not Bombs’ sign and sent these to local Worthing MPs, Peter Bottomley and Tim Loughton, to remind them that children need ‘bubbles not bombs’ and let them know that Worthing families demand the government stops arms sales to Israel and does more to end the horrific suffering we are witnessing in Gaza.
The event was organised by local community group, Parents for Peace Worthing, which was set up by parents to organise regular family-friendly events to show solidarity with and take action for the Palestinian people and to raise awareness and funds for Gaza. The group has grown and includes people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds.
To keep up to date with future events, please follow on Instagram: @parentsforpeace_worthing