Worthing residents are being asked to check their homes for a missing elderly tabby cat.

Fears are growing for the safety of Obadiah, who went missing four days ago.

Having disappeared from their home in Thorn Road on Monday (May 15), Obadiah’s family are now calling on Worthing residents for help in finding the elderly brown tabby cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are asked to help by searching their homes, gardens, garages, sheds and local roads for him and are urged to call the family on 07534 419 521 if they think they might have seen him or have information about his whereabouts.

Fears are growing for the safety of ‘Obadiah’, who went missing four days ago.

Owner Peter Fullilove, 32, said “Obadiah is a very loving brown tabby cat, with green eyes, and dark and light streaks in his fur. He’s also a vocal old boy, quite the character, and he’s a really important part of our family.

"We’re hoping he comes home soon. If anyone thinks they have seen him, or can help us with the search to bring him home safely, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

The Fullilove family has been putting up posters in the local area and knocking on doors throughout Worthing to try and find the cat, as well as promoting his disappearance on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually an indoor cat, Obadiah is microchipped but did not have a collar at the time he disappeared. However, he can be identified by his distinctive green eyes and brown fur.

The Fullilove family has been putting up posters in the local area and knocking on doors throughout Worthing to try and find the cat, as well as promoting his disappearance on social media.

Any residents that think they may have spotted him or have information on the brown tabby cat’s whereabouts should call the family on 07534 419 521.