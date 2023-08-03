A house fire in Tarring caused by a dog turning on the kitchen hob has sparked a safety warning from firefighters.

Crews from Worthing Fire Station responded to a fire in Castle Road in Tarring where smoke alarms had been taken down due to decorating within the property.

The fire is believed to have been started accidentally after a playful dog jumped up and switched the kitchen hob on, which had flammable items stored on top, while its owners were out. Luckily the dog escaped unharmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Station manager Chris Bowles said: “We understand that there are times, particularly during renovations, when smoke alarms are unable to be attached to the ceiling. However, in these instances I would urge people to keep battery-operated alarms on each level of their property to detect a fire situation should one occur.

A house fire in Tarring caused by a dog turning on the kitchen hob has sparked a warning from firefighters to ensure residents have working smoke alarms in their properties. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue

“Statistics show that you are four times more likely to die in a fire in the home if there is no working smoke alarm, so to say it’s a life-saving piece of equipment is no understatement.

“It is always a good idea to turn electrical items off at the switch when not in use too, especially when leaving the house, to avoid any accidents or electrical fires.”

The crews added that in a fire situation, you should always remember to get out, stay out and call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad