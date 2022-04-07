Firefighter Jack Magee, 37, has already raised £2,610 for Cohen’s Box, a charity close to his heart, but he will be unable to run the marathon himself.

Instead, the crew from Black Watch at Worthing Fire Station will be running a few miles each at the marathon on Sunday, April 10, so that Jack can still donate to the charity that raised his family’s spirits after there were complications during the birth of his son.

Jack Magee and his partner Kristin with their son Jackson, who was born three months premature on March 15, 2020

Fellow firefighters know my much the charity means to Jack, whose son Jackson was born three months premature.

Posting on Facebook on Tuesday, Worthing Fire Station said: “Sadly, Jack was seriously injured at an incident last week and won’t be able to run. So, Black Watch have decided to run it for him.

“He is determined to run himself when he is able but in the meantime, we want to help him raise some funds.

“Jack is on the road to recovery and we are are hoping this will be one thing that will lift his spirits. We will be running a few miles each with the support of a few from other Watches standing by in case we get called to an emergency.”

Jack, who lives in Chichester, thanked everyone who is helping by running, sharing his story and donating.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/running-for-cohens-box for more information and to make a donation.