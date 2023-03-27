Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing fitness fanatics face 'pain and discomfort' of 12-hour fundraising event to help earthquake disaster victims

​Three fitness fanatics from Worthing are taking on a full day of exercise classes to raise money to support the disaster search and rescue relief mission in Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:23 BST

Darren Winters, Pete Okines and Handan Rolande aim to complete 10 exercise sessions at David Lloyd Worthing, plus a 10k run, in a 12-hour period on Thursday.

Pam Nye, Pete's partner, who is organising the fundraising online, said: "This might not sound a lot but each exercise session is 45 minutes long and most of the classes are of high intensity.

"These guys are giving up their time to hopefully raise funds for a much-needed cause. They will feel pain and discomfort but nothing on the scale that the population of the earthquake are experiencing at present.

Darren Winters, Pete Okines and Handan Rolande aim to complete 10 exercise sessions at David Lloyd Worthing, plus a 10k run, in a 12-hour period
"Starting with their first class at 6.30am and finishing with their last class at 7pm, the total challenge should end about 8.30pm. The leisure facility David Lloyd have helped to support this and each class will be conducted by a professional trainer with an intense focus.

"It is hoped that members who use the gym facility will show their support by donating to the fundraising campaign, which is a non governmental charity supporting the victims in Turkey and Syria."

The programme starts with circuit training, followed by aqua aerobics, fitness pilates, a rhythm class, legs bums and tums, a Cyclone cycling class, yoga, the 10k run, body pump, Spirit and Ignite.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-turkey-earthquake-victims to make a donation for Ahbap, a non-governmental organisation founded by the Turkish musician and philanthropist Haluk Levent, based on solidarity and cooperation. This charity ensures that all funds raised go directly to the people on the ground who need them.

