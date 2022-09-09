Worthing flags at half-mast and windmill sails in mourning position following the death of Her Majesty The Queen
The sails at High Salvington Windmill have been set to mourning position and all official flags in Worthing, including the Union Flag, have been half-masted following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Volunteers at High Salvington Windmill announced this morning that the sails had been set to the mourning position, which means the sails are stopped just beyond their highest point.
In a post on Facebook, it said: “On a gloomy day the sails of the mill have been set to mourning position for our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. God bless her and God Save the King.”
All official flags, including Union Flags at Worthing Town Hall, on Worthing Pier and in Steyne Gardens, have been half-masted and will remain so until 8am on the day following The Queen’s State Funeral.
Any non-official flags have been taken down by Worthing Borough Council and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast.