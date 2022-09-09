Worthing flags at half-mast and windmill sails in mourning position following the death of Her Majesty The Queen

Volunteers at High Salvington Windmill announced this morning that the sails had been set to the mourning position, which means the sails are stopped just beyond their highest point.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “On a gloomy day the sails of the mill have been set to mourning position for our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. God bless her and God Save the King.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All official flags, including Union Flags at Worthing Town Hall, on Worthing Pier and in Steyne Gardens, have been half-masted and will remain so until 8am on the day following The Queen’s State Funeral.

High Salvington Windmill in mourning, with the sails stopped just beyond their highest point

Any non-official flags have been taken down by Worthing Borough Council and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast.