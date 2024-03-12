Worthing guides' day out at Monopoly Run Live!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 2nd March over 8000 people were finding their way round the capital trying to purchase properties and complete challenges.

Teams of up to 7 members were put into mini-games to compete to earn the most money at the end of the day. The girls had planned the route to try and nab the most expensive properties at the start of the day but despite being first to Park Lane they were unable to secure Mayfair for the set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undeterred, the group made their way to many more of the Monopoly locations, buying some and having to rent others whilst watching the bank balance go up and down during the day.

Members of girlguiding during the Monopoly Run Live!

There were some challenges along the way to earn extra money such as to take a team photo doing the conga.

After 26,000 steps and lots of tube trips – the Guides became experts at navigating the Underground and getting the right platform – the girls decided to end the day with a visit to Girlguiding Headquarters to buy souvenir badges.