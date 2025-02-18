A Worthing woman has celebrated retirement after working in the NHS for 50 years, devoting her time to caring for children as a health visitor, midwife and nurse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenni Jinks was joined by friends and colleagues at her retirement party at The Cricketers in Broadwater on Saturday, February 15.

A banner filled with pictures from her life’s work was shared to show all she has achieved in the career she always wanted, from when she was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Bromley, Jenni had a neighbour as a child who went to Great Ormond Street and she always said she would work there herself.

Jenni Jinks was joined by friends and colleagues at her retirement party at The Cricketers in Broadwater on Saturday, February 15

Jenni said: "I applied when I was 11! They told me to write back when I was 16. I started on February 17, 1975, and then found out the turndown rate was 98 per cent. I always knew I would work at Great Ormond Street and I didn't apply anywhere else.

"The one thing I said I would not do was to be a health visitor but when you have got children, it is nine-to-five, Monday to Friday - better hours and more flexible. If I hadn't gone into health visiting, I would not have stayed for 50 years, so I am glad something steered me into that.

"I have loved working in the NHS and I will miss the patient contact. I have seen so many changes but our patients have always been at the centre of our work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni retired on February 17, after 50 years in the NHS. She trained at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in 1975 and did her general nurse training at Hammersmith Hospital in London.

Jenni Jinks always knew she would work at Great Ormond Street, from when she was a child

She later trained as a midwife at Frimley Park Hospital and went on to carry out a total of 102 deliveries. She then trained at Reading University to become a health visitor.

Jenni has worked as a health visitor for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust since 1987, covering Lancing and Sompting.

She said: "It has been an amazing career. I didn't appreciate it when I was 18 but I do now. I was so lucky that I knew what I wanted to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really thought I would be upset about going but I am not, I am ready to go. It is very different now. You used to get to know your families very well. It has changed a lot."

Jenni Jinks as a student nurse, in the final year uniform, with its distinctive red belt and a hat which came as a flat-pack and had to be stitched together by the nurses themselves

She is still in touch with some of the patients she cared for at Great Ormond Street. She was unable to have her own children due to hereditary bone disease but has fostered children, as well as caring for the children of her partner Phil.

Jenni said: "I have always looked after people and I love doing it. That is probably why I wanted to be a nurse. Hopefully I have made a difference to some people."

A deputy church warden at St George's Church in East Worthing, Jenni is now considering training to become a lay chaplain.