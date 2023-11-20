Two landmarks in Worthing were lit up purple last week.

Melanie Tyerman successfully asked Worthing Borough Council to help her raise awareness on World Pancreatic Cancer Day (Thursday, November 16) – in memory of two loves ones who died from the disease.

Worthing Town Hall and The Venue were both lit up between 4pm and 11pm – and it was made extra special for Melanie by the Remembrance Sunday poppies that were still on display on the town hall.

"I didn't expect it,” Melanie said. “It was a nice surprise because it looked amazing. It was absolutely stunning.

"The funny thing is, my car is red. When I travelled thousands of miles for my charity camping trips around the country, I had purple pancreatic cancer awareness magnet posters on the side of the car.

"The whole theme for the entire journey was red and purple so it was quite apt. I cried a lot.”

The charity is close to Melanie’s heart because her dad and stepdad both died of pancreatic cancer. The Rustington resident is a representative of the Pancreatic Cancer Action group, which ran a national campaign to light up UK landmarks.

She added: "If, by doing this, one more person is made aware of pancreatic cancer, then our job is done. Through awareness we literally save lives.

“I am pretty much willing to do anything I can to fundraise and create as much awareness as possible.” Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Pancreatic Cancer Action is a UK charity registered in England and Wales.

The charity said early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is ‘key to improving survival rates’, adding: “We are dedicated to saving lives by improving early diagnosis and improving the quality of survival for men and women diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK.

“We fund research into early diagnostic techniques, create award winning awareness campaigns, produce resources for medical professionals and produce vital patient information.

"Founded by a rare survivor, Ali Stunt, in 2010, our vision is a day where more people survive pancreatic cancer than die from it.”

Nearly 10,000 men and women are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year in the UK and sadly, in the last 50 years, survival rates have barely improved. Today, just five per cent of people of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will survive beyond five years.

"However, if patients are diagnosed in time for surgery, they have six times more chance of surviving pancreatic cancer,” the charity said.

"Pancreatic Cancer Action relies solely on the generosity of the general public for all its funding. We do not receive a penny of government funding.

“If you have any queries, please contact the Pancreatic Cancer Action Fundraising Team on 0303 040 1770 or email [email protected].”

1 . Worthing buildings lit up purple Worthing council's cabinet member for culture and leisure, Rita Garner, and Melanie Tyerman outside the illuminated Worthing Town Hall Photo: Steve Robards / SR23111602

2 . Worthing buildings lit up purple The Venue was also lit up purple for pancreatic cancer awareness day Photo: Steve Robards / SR23111602

3 . Worthing buildings lit up purple Melanie Tyerman outside the illuminated Worthing Town Hall Photo: Steve Robards / SR23111602