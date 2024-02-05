Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bennett Griffin LLP, a long-standing West Sussex law firm with several awards under its belt, opened the new premises at 10 Eastgate Square earlier today. A spokesperson said the office is host to an array of legal teams, including Dispute Resolution, Private Client, Corporate and Commercial, and Property.

To find out more about the business, and the range of services on offer, visit www.bennettgriffin.co.uk.

Leading operations is experienced manager Kathy Grieve, who Bennett Griffin says is “poised to be a vital asset to both the firm and its clients."

Praising her knowledge of the city, they added: "Her deep understanding of the local business landscape and strong community ties are invaluable in ensuring that Bennett Griffin’s client focus service is seamlessly integrated into the Chichester community.”

Managing partner Kate Hallin made clear the whole Bennett Griffin team is excited about the expansion: "We are immensely proud and excited to expand our presence to Chichester.

“This new office is not just about geographical growth; it reflects our enduring commitment to serving and being part of the community.

“With our experienced team and Kathy's local expertise, we are looking forward to forging lasting relationships and continuing to provide exceptional legal services across West Sussex."