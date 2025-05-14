Worthing mayor hosts end-of-year fundraiser for his three chosen charities

Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury has rounded off his mayoral year with a curry night raising money for his three chosen charities.

Andy's Angels Bereavement Choir and singer Hayley Marie provided musical entertainment and guests tucked into an Indian buffet, donated by Henfield Tandoori.

Mr Choudhury chose Andy's Angels, West Sussex Mind and Friends of Palatine School as charities to support during his mayoral year.

Events have included a fundraising evening at EFES, which raised £980, a talent show at Bohunt School and this end-of-year charity fundraiser at the Pavilion Atrium on Tuesday, May 13.

Mr Choudhury said: "It has been my privilege to represent the borough as the mayor, as the subject of the people of Worthing. I'm truly honoured.

"I called Worthing home 24 years ago. When I first came to Worthing I knew only a few families. Throughout my journey, I built up good friendships with the communities, lots of sports engagements, working colleagues, above all a lot of good-hearted people around me. I thank you all for your support throughout my journey."

Organiser Kayla Shepherd, founder of Andy's Angels, said it was a lovely evening of celebrations and the last opportunity to raise money for Mr Choudhury's local charities.