Mayor Henna Chowdhury attended the party at Highgrove House care home, in Winchester Road, Worthing, on Thursday, June 16, with her consort Millad Chowdhury to meet Joan Tampin. She presented her with a card and gift and later cut the birthday cake.

Karen Lisher, manager at Highgrove House, said: "A lunchtime 100th birthday toast was made with all residents, Joan’s family and staff. The mayor joined us for afternoon tea to congratulate Joan and met Joan’s family, other residents and staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Joan enjoys her food and a gin and tonic at lunchtime. She enjoyed her birthday, which started with many good wishes and flowers from family and friends."

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury attended the party at Highgrove House care home with her consort Millad Chowdhury and cut the cake to celebrate Joan Tampin's 100th birthday

The afternoon finished with treats from an ice cream van, enjoyed by all, including the mayor.

Joan moved to Worthing in September last year, having been born in Manor Park and lived in London all her life.

She served in the Women's Royal Naval Service, known as the Wrens, during the Second World War. She and her husband had two children and she now has five grandsons and 12 great grandchildren.