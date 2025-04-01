Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing mum has successfully campaigned for extended paid leave for parents of premature babies.

Kerry Myles’ son Alfie was born prematurely at 26 weeks’ gestation, weighing just 2lb 2oz (1.01kg), while on holiday in Boston, America. He spent 102 days in neonatal intensive care – ‘time stolen’ from Kerry’s maternity leave.

Driven by her experience, Kerry has campaigned – with premature baby charity The Smallest Things – for extended paid leave for parents in the same position as her.

A spokesperson for the The Smallest Things said: “After signing the petition, Kerry wrote to her MP, shared Alfie’s story to help others feel less alone, successfully asked her workplace to sign the Employer with Heart charter, and became a trustee of the charity in 2022 then chair of trustees in 2025.

Kerry Myles’ son Alfie was born extremely prematurely at 26 weeks’ gestation, weighing just 2lb 2oz (1.01kg), while on holiday in Boston, America. He spent 102 days in neonatal intensive care – ‘time stolen’ from Kerry’s maternity leave. (Photo contributed)

“In 2024, Kerry ran 26km in tribute to her 26-weeker son, raising over £4,000 alongside awareness of the charity’s Employer with Heart charter. Kerry has successfully brought the power of the parent voice to Parliament and finally things are changing.

"After 10 years of campaigning, including a petition with over 357,000 signatures and multiple readings in Parliament, new Neonatal Leave & Pay entitlements finally come into effect on April 6, 2025.”

Kerry will not benefit herself from the new law.

She said: “Thankfully my employer at the time gave me three months extended leave at full pay to support Alfie with all of his medical needs and countless medications, appointments and physiotherapy.

"I returned to work during lockdown and so was able to work from home and breastfeed Alfie when required but, if we hadn’t been in the middle of a pandemic, I would have been forced to change my job and career to be there for Alfie.

“I’m delighted that Neonatal Leave & Pay will be available to families like mine. It will make a huge difference to families, giving children additional time to grow stronger, giving parents time to adjust to life outside of NICU/machines/alarms, and helping employers support a positive return to work.

"Most importantly, it will allow parents and their babies precious time together to bond and grow after the trauma of having a baby prematurely.”

Catriona Ogilvy – founder of The Smallest Things – said the stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay ‘cannot be underestimated’.

She added: “In an instant, our world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.

“This new law is the result of a decade of bringing the power of the parent voice to Parliament. Thousands of neonatal parents have fought hard for this law so that those that follow in their footsteps will get the support they need.“