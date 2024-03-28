Worthing mum set to join Giovanna Fletcher on 100km Brecon Beacons trek for CoppaFeel!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melanie Smith from Goring held a charity quiz night at St Mary's Church hall on Friday, March 22, to help boost her fundraising.

She said: “The quiz night was a huge success and we raised £875 for CoppaFeel!. I've now raised £2,000 total.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by her sister-in-law, Melanie will be spending five days on the CoppaTrek! With Gi in June and hopes to raise £2,250.

Melanie Smith's son Benny promoting the CoppaTrek! With Gi

She explained: "I know the importance of early detection and the impact that it can have on your prognosis. CoppaFeel! works to raise awareness in young people and encourage them to check regularly and accurately.

"I was inspired to do this by my sister-in-law, Clare, and her bravery and strength in the face of diagnosis in her 40s.

"My grandmother also had breast cancer and my mum was a breast care nurse specialist at Worthing Hospital for over 15 years, so it is a cause that is very close to my heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CoppaTrek! With Gi will run from June 8 to 14, with 120 trekkers and celebrity captains.

Melanie Smith, right, with, from left, sister-in-law Clare, in-laws Vera and Trevor, mum Lyn and daughter Natalia

Gi Fletcher said: "There’s a remarkable thing that happens when you put a bunch of strangers like this together in a new environment and set them a challenge.

"I simply love watching the bonds formed, seeing the trekkers encourage and support each other and the way fears are broken and a new confidence built.

"The fact they all do this in the name of CoppaFeel! is humbling. They walk so that one day another person will one day be trekking with CoppaFeel!, saying how doing these things has saved their life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is on a mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by educating young people about getting to know their bodies, and empowering them to spot the early signs of the disease.

Melanie Smith with her husband and children

Melanie, who has a six-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son, said: "I will set out on a challenging, extraordinary and life-changing trek, all in the name of checking chests.

"Along with Gi Fletcher and some other famous faces, I will be trekking approximately 100km across five days in the Brecon Beacons, in a bid to raise funds towards CoppaFeel!'s life-saving mission.

"I've never done anything like this before but am excited to challenge myself, in the year that I turn 40, to do something new and make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Donations will not only support my fundraising target but most importantly CoppaFeel!. They are on a mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by making sure that young people are regularly checking their boobs, pecs and chests and getting to know their bodies in order to have the confidence to see their GP if something just doesn't feel normal."

CoppaFeel! are the first breast cancer charity in the UK to solely create awareness among young people, with the aim of instilling the knowledge and tools they need to get to know their bodies.

The charity likes to talk about a serious message in a light-hearted way, empowering people to start healthy habits for life.