A Worthing mum is set to face her extreme fear of heights in a fundraising challenge, to support her son’s school.

Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath is hoping to raise £8,000 for Chesswood Junior School – which has limited facilities for children with additional needs, including her eight-year-old son.

Mariana said: “This was my son’s first year at Chesswood after he transitioned from another school. This school is at the heart of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He actually needed a lot of support from the pastoral team but I started to find out a lot more about the lack of resources at the school.

Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath is hoping to raise £8,000 for Chesswood Junior School – which has limited facilities for children with additional needs, including her eight-year-old son. Photo contributed

"They had the right motivation, they are incredibly passionate people but are becoming frustrated because of budget cuts. They need to prioritise academia.

“They have got a huge percentage of SEND children there – 33 per cent. Not having facilities that are crucial to these kids is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Mariana said Chesswood currently has a ‘snowdrop room’ but it is lacking specialised equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They need a sensory room for children that are dysregulated,” she said. “What breaks my heart is that they are trying so hard and so committed to this but they can't do more without the funds.

Mum-of-two Mariana, who acrophobia – the fear of heights – will face ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jump at Brighton Marina on September 3. Photo contributed

"I didn't realise the situation so I really want to make a positive difference for those children. The deputy head every year tries to get funding from local businesses. We are all in a crisis so there is nothing specific for 2023/24.

“I am trying to make sure these disadvantaged children get positive experiences. I am really trying to make a positive difference. I can't remember feeling so passionate about something for a long, long time.”

Mariana, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – will face ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jump at Brighton Marina on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully leaping to my death is all worth it," she joked. "I am not dramatising this for effect. If it's a tall building, even if it's completely safe, I start hyperventilating. I'm that scared of heights. It will be a big thing.

"These kids wake up feeling like that every day and go to school feeling like that. If I can make a difference in their lives, I'll be very happy.

“I am an overachiever so I am trying to get to £8,000 – £6,000 for a sensory room, a purpose built space appropriate for these kids, and £2,000 minimum, to help with pastoral trips for the children.”

Deputy headteacher Jeremy Himsworth, who leads the pastoral team at Chesswood, said the school, ‘like most’, have ‘had a focus on closing the attainment gap’ between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been an even greater challenge following the pandemic and we are now seeing the real impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families and children in our community,” he said.

"This impact is not only obvious in the academic achievements of children but also in the opportunities and experiences that they can access.

"There are multiple reasons for this – not least financial but also the impact of mental health on families in crisis. Within our school community there are children who, whilst attending the same school, are living world’s apart.

"Our Dream, Aspire, Achieve Academy project seeks to provide a wealth of experiences, supporting children in accessing the best of what our town has to offer – from attending the Jack on the Green lantern trail, lambing at Coombes Farm, building dens in Angmering Woods, to kayaking on the River Adur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have relied on donations and support from businesses and more advantaged families to help us provide these experiences.

"Mariana has got to know our school over the past year and has been inspired to seek to fundraise to support us in funding such enriching experiences and also to fund a project and to help improve our school environment through provision of a sensory area – a calm space to help regulate children when upset and distressed.”

On a Gofundme page, Mariana asked people to ‘please help out with anything you can’, adding: “Even £1 is £1 more for these kids.

“I know I'm aiming high and of course I understand our current economic situation, but without dreaming a dream life makes little sense. I will be incredibly grateful for anything you can give, and your effort will be much appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be tears, high pitched cries for mummy, and possibly a quick trip to the shop beforehand to purchase adult nappies.

“Despaired, scared, sick to my stomach, alone up there, jumping to face my ultimate fear.

“Some of these kids wake up every day feeling this way. It doesn't end in a few minutes for them. It is sometimes constant, and they need to keep pushing themselves.

"If we can improve one life, if we can make one breath easier for them, this is all worth it. For them, I will jump.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/chesswood-junior-school-the-big-jump.