Worthing named Time Out’s best British seaside town to move to in 2023

Time Out has named Worthing the best place in the best seaside town to move to in 2023.

The global media and hospitality brand has praised the town as having ‘all the benefits of living on the coast, without the associated heaving crowds and stratospheric cost of living. From cultural highlights to a bursting foodie scene with just as much ethical creds as Brighton, and of course, easy access both to the coast and the magnificent South Downs.’

Time Out said that Worthing is notable for its affordable, laid-back lifestyle and for having significantly fewer tourists than its more popular neighbours. According to Rightmove, the average house price in the area is around £370,000, making it significantly cheaper than London.

An art deco pier takes centre stage on Worthing’s colourful seafront. It was built in 1862, survived a fire and World War II, and had a brief stint as a nightclub in the ’80s. Highdown Gardens is also a wholesome, plant-filled spot beloved by locals and in summer the town hosts a massive festival of contemporary circus and theatre.