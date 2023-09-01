BREAKING
Worthing nursing home welcomes town crier for surprise visit

​​A Worthing nursing home welcomed the town crier for a special surprise visit, celebrating the 100th birthday of a resident.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman at The Poets nursing home to celebrate the 100th birthday of Margaret Theresa Noakes. Picture: Nicci Parish / SubmittedWorthing town crier Bob Smytherman at The Poets nursing home to celebrate the 100th birthday of Margaret Theresa Noakes. Picture: Nicci Parish / Submitted
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman at The Poets nursing home to celebrate the 100th birthday of Margaret Theresa Noakes. Picture: Nicci Parish / Submitted

Margaret Theresa Noakes was born on August 23, 1923, and is now Nanny to 13 grandchildren, Great Nanny to 11 and Great Great Nanny to three.

Bob Smytherman, town crier, was delighted to help Margaret celebrate her birthday at The Poets nursing home, in Shelley Road.

Nicci Parish, activities co-ordinator at The Poets, said: "Bob kindly came along to wish her a happy birthday. She was very surprised but delighted with Bob's visit to her on her birthday."

Bob was back at the home two days later to open its summer fayre, which raised £364 for Billy & Beyond, a community interest company founded by Nicci to increase drug safety awareness in young people.

