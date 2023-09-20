Worthing photographer Steve Gallagher chosen as featured artist for international charity
This initiative brings together artistic talent and philanthropy, with Steve Gallagher contributing his photography skills to raise funds for clean and safe drinking water projects around the world, inspired by the symbol of the charity: the yellow jerry can.
Charity: water is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to communities in need. Their iconic symbol, the yellow jerry can, represents their commitment to delivering this essential resource to those who need it most. The Other Art Fair's mission - to promote emerging and established artists while fostering positive change through art - perfectly aligns with charity: water's goals.
In this collaborative effort, Steve Gallagher and his fellow artists will use their creativity to interpret the yellow jerry can's significance and share their unique perspectives on the importance of clean water access. The artworks will be on show at The Other Art Fair’s next London exhibition at The Truman Brewery from 12-15 October 2023.
Steve Gallagher's distinct photographic style has earned him a strong following and recognition for his ability to capture intricacy and complexity in his floral portraits, as well as the drama and movement of dramatic seascapes from the local Sussex area. His selection as one of the 15 artists chosen for this charitable endeavour comes as no surprise to those who appreciate his talent and passion for photography.
Steve Gallagher shared his excitement about this unique opportunity, saying, "It's an incredible honour to be part of such a meaningful collaboration between charity: water and The Other Art Fair. Photography has always been my way of expressing the beauty I see in the world, and now I have the chance to use my art to make a positive impact by contributing to this important cause. Clean water is a basic human right, and I'm thrilled to be able to help make it accessible to more people."
An auction featuring Steve Gallagher's artwork and that of the other talented artists will take place in London and New York following the exhibition, offering art enthusiasts and philanthropists alike the chance to support a worthy cause while adding unique and inspiring pieces to their collections.
For more information about Steve Gallagher and his artwork, please visit www.stevegallagher.art.
For more information about charity: water and The Other Art Fair, please visit https://www.charitywater.org/uk and https://www.theotherartfair.com/london/.