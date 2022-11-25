Contractors could be seen working on the beach at Worthing Pier during last night’s low tide.

Work being carried out at Worthing Pier. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman confirmed the works were part of the standard maintenance programme to the pier’s substructure and landing stage, which are carried out year-round when the tide permits.

He said: “The pier is inspected on a quarterly basis and works identified are carried out on the following suitable low tides.Typical pier substructure and landing-stage maintenance works involve repair and replacement to landing stage timbers, metal ties bars and beams on the pier substructure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added work the was being carried out by JT Mackley & Co Ltd, the recently appointed contractor.