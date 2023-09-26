Worthing prom restaurants: plans turned down
The plans were to replace the existing shelter on the promenade south of West Buildings with a two-storey building for two restaurants. It was a resubmission of plans submitted in April, 2021, a decision on which was deferred for the redesign.
The ‘extremely unimaginative and insensitive application’ was refused because of the effects it would have on heritage assets and nearby residents, and for planning permission not being secured within three years of the start of the project in 2019.
One restaurant was originally planned for the building, with the scheme approved in 2019 as an agreement between the owners of the shelter, the council, and developers. It was terminated July this year after full permission was not secured in time.
Residents and Labour councillor Dan Hermitage objected to the plans, saying the shelter was a heritage asset to the area, being locally listed in 2003, and the design would be out of keeping with the area and would block seafront views for residents.
Agents for the developer said council officers had recommended the application for approval, and found the proposal’s financial and employment benefits to Worthing to be ‘considerable’, outweighing harm done to surrounding heritage assets.
They said: “The principle of the development was considered and endorsed by the original application and subsequent planning permission that was granted – [the developer] has a track record in delivering on such schemes.”
The community will be asked to ‘shape’ the future of the site, the council said in a statement, with a consultation to be launched in the coming months.