Plans for two beachside restaurants have been turned down by Worthing Borough Council over heritage concerns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans were to replace the existing shelter on the promenade south of West Buildings with a two-storey building for two restaurants. It was a resubmission of plans submitted in April, 2021, a decision on which was deferred for the redesign.

The ‘extremely unimaginative and insensitive application’ was refused because of the effects it would have on heritage assets and nearby residents, and for planning permission not being secured within three years of the start of the project in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One restaurant was originally planned for the building, with the scheme approved in 2019 as an agreement between the owners of the shelter, the council, and developers. It was terminated July this year after full permission was not secured in time.

How the revamped Worthing seafront shelter could have looked. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Residents and Labour councillor Dan Hermitage objected to the plans, saying the shelter was a heritage asset to the area, being locally listed in 2003, and the design would be out of keeping with the area and would block seafront views for residents.

Agents for the developer said council officers had recommended the application for approval, and found the proposal’s financial and employment benefits to Worthing to be ‘considerable’, outweighing harm done to surrounding heritage assets.

They said: “The principle of the development was considered and endorsed by the original application and subsequent planning permission that was granted – [the developer] has a track record in delivering on such schemes.”